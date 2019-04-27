NEWS
1/6/2023
Leonel Reyes: Gulfstream Longshot Player’s Best Friend
Veteran Jockey’s Average Win Payoff Reaches $45.60
Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Features Dania Beach, Ginger Brew
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Leonel Reyes lit up the Gulfstream Park toteboard once again after guiding Drinking Problem to a 24-1 score in the first race Friday.
The Jose Garoffalo-trained 3-year-old, who broke his maiden under a $35,000 claiming tag, was Reyes’ sixth winner from 34 starters during the Championship Meet and boosted the veteran jockey’s average win payoff to a fat $45.60.