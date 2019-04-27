By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
TWITTER @ronic17
Ron Nicoletti isn’t just a longtime handicapper, he’s an icon in South Florida and throughout the racing industry with a proven track record of picking winners. In fact, Ron has spent the better part of the last 15 years as a staple of Gulfstream Park. AKA, he lives and breathes these races.
TWITTER @Brian_J_Nadeau
Grew up just minutes from the Saratoga Race Course in Halfmoon and has been an avid racing fan ever since. Brian’s career as a professional handicapper and host began at the NYRA press box in 2006 before writing for the Saratoga Special for many years. He’s currently the New York handicapper and editorial assistant for Horse Player Now, so if you can beat him you’ve definitely earned it.
TWITTER @samanthagperry
Samantha Perry is a former Quarter Horse jockey who is now enjoying retirement as a racing analyst and paddock host. She uses her knowledge from exercise riding for some of the best trainers in the country such as Steve Asmussen and Brendan Walsh in a new task: picking horses to cross the finish line first.
TWITTER @CasellaCampione
Pedro Casella y sus narraciones de carreras son algunas de las más emocionantes que escucharás, comparado con Andrés Cantor en el mundo del fútbol profesional. Casella, es licenciado en periodismo, oriundo de Venezuela, y actualmente es narrador y Handicapper de los hipódromos del grupo Stronach.
Es el fundador del Power Ranking, una herramienta de análisis muy efectiva al momento de realizar el Handicapping de las carreras.
TWITTER @ClaudiaSpadaro
Nacida en Venezuela, Spadaro es la primera mujer en cubrir en español los eventos mas importantes del hipismo en los Estados Unidos, Como una de las principales personalidades en el aire de HipicaTV.
Spadaro tiene su sede en Gulfstream Park, no lejos de su alma mater en la Universidad de Miami.
TWITTER @videohipico
Alfredo Alfonzo fundó "VideoHipico" en 2006, un sitio web y redes sociales dedicada a promover las carreras de caballos. Originario de Venezuela, Alfredo también es socio de The Social Group, una agencia de marketing digital de primer nivel en Fort Lauderdale.
Desde el año 2017 Alfredo ha producido, pronosticado y presentado las carreras de los hipódromos de 1/ST: Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Pimlico, Golden Gate Fields, y Santa Anita Park, para la audiencia hispana a través de GulfstreamPark.com y el canal HípicaTV.
TWITTER @CaribePalma
Juan Carlos Palma, mejor conocido como “El Caribe Palma”, tiene más de 35 años de experiencia como comentarista y pronosticador profesional de carreras de caballos por radio y televisión en Venezuela y en los Estados Unidos.
“El Caribe Palma” es reconocido como uno de los handicappers más exitosos y respetados del continente americano por su trayectoria impecable y su alto índice de aciertos.
Actualmente, "El Caribe" se desempeña en Gulfstream Park como una de las figuras más prominentes del hipismo, siendo parte de un grupo élite de profesionales en Hípica TV, la transmisión en español de carreras de caballos más vista a nivel mundial.
TWITTER @artilespascualf
Pascual Artiles es un reconocido narrador, con casi 30 años de experiencia, en la industria de los deportes. Su voz y talento son reconocidos en su natal Venezuela, donde brillo principalmente en el Beisbol y Basketball.
Desde su llegada a Estados Unidos, en 2019, ha dedicado por completo, su tiempo y pasión, al maravilloso mundo de las carreras de caballos, en el hipódromo de Gulfstream Park. Hoy en día su voz destaca en la narración, comentarios y pronósticos, de hípica TV, canal en español para todo el mundo de habla hispana.
EVERY SATURDAY DURING CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
Every Saturday during Championship Meet (December 30 - April 1), submit your pick for each race’s winner below. If you select more winners than our expert of the week, you could win* an exclusive Gulfstream Park #BeatTheExpert polo shirt!
1) PICK THE TRACK TO WAGER ON
2) CHOOSE A RACE AND BET AMOUNT
3) DECIDE WHAT TYPE OF WAGER TO BET ON
4) SELECT YOUR HORSE(S)
5) PLACE YOUR BET
WIN – You collect if your horse finishes first.
PLACE – You collect if your horse finishes first or second.
SHOW – You collect if your horse finishes first, second or third.
Once the race is declared official, take your winning wager to any mutuel window. At that point you can decide to collect the full amount of your winnings or wager back all or part of it on upcoming races. If you are unsure of whether you’ve won, bring your ticket to any window to have it checked.
Avoid cashing your ticket 5 minutes before any race as many people wait until the last few minutes before a race to place their wagers, and cashing your winnings will slow the process.
Welcome to XB Rewards at Gulfstream, the Official Rewards Program of Gulfstream Park. By joining XB Rewards, you will earn Points every time you play the races at Gulfstream Park. Plus, link your XB Rewards at Gulfstream account to an Xpressbet online wagering account and you will also be rewarded when you bet online. And the more you play with XB Rewards at Gulfstream, the more you earn. With Points, Multipliers and Status achieved with every bet you make, your Rewards can add up quickly!
Earn 4 Points for every dollar you wager at Gulfstream Park on live races
Earn 3 Points for every dollar you wager at Gulfstream Park on simulcast races
Earn 2 Points for every dollar you wager on every track at Xpressbet.com
The easiest way to enroll is to open a no-fees Xpressbet account. Sign Up at Xpressbet.com, or by visiting us at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast.
If you already have an Xpressbet account, you’re automatically enrolled in XB Rewards at Gulfstream. Just visit the Rewards Center inside Silks to pick up your free XB Rewards Card.
If you’d like to enroll in XB Rewards at Gulfstream without opening an Xpressbet account, please visit us at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast.
In order to use XB Rewards at Gulfstream, you must pick up a free XB Rewards Card at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast. Swipe it every time you bet to earn Rewards Points for your wagers.
Visit the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast
Request an ‘XB Rewards Card.’
Provide your driver’s license or other government issued identification. If you are an Xpressbet customer, bring your Account Number and PIN as well.
Provide your XB Rewards Card to a teller or swipe at any wagering terminal to start earning your points.
Once you start accumulating Points, you can redeem them for great items from the XB Rewards at Gulfstream Catalog:
Wagering Vouchers
Racing Program
Dining Certificates at Village restaurants
Weekend Seating
Indoor Betting or TV Carrel
Click here for more information about XB Rewards @ Gulfstream, including our Full Rewards Catalog and FAQ’s.
