XB Rewards at Gulfstream Park

The Official Rewards Program of Gulfstream Park

Welcome to XB Rewards at Gulfstream, the Official Rewards Program of Gulfstream Park. By joining XB Rewards, you will earn Points every time you play the races at Gulfstream Park. Plus, link your XB Rewards at Gulfstream account to an Xpressbet online wagering account and you will also be rewarded when you bet online. And the more you play with XB Rewards at Gulfstream, the more you earn. With Points, Multipliers and Status achieved with every bet you make, your Rewards can add up quickly!

How to Accumulate XB Rewards Points

Earn 4 Points for every dollar you wager at Gulfstream Park on live races

Earn 3 Points for every dollar you wager at Gulfstream Park on simulcast races

Earn 2 Points for every dollar you wager on every track at Xpressbet.com

How to Sign Up for XB Rewards at Gulfstream

The easiest way to enroll is to open a no-fees Xpressbet account. Sign Up at Xpressbet.com, or by visiting us at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast.

If you already have an Xpressbet account, you’re automatically enrolled in XB Rewards at Gulfstream. Just visit the Rewards Center inside Silks to pick up your free XB Rewards Card.

If you’d like to enroll in XB Rewards at Gulfstream without opening an Xpressbet account, please visit us at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast.

The XB Rewards Card

In order to use XB Rewards at Gulfstream, you must pick up a free XB Rewards Card at the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast. Swipe it every time you bet to earn Rewards Points for your wagers.

Visit the Rewards Center inside Silks Simulcast Request an ‘XB Rewards Card.’ Provide your driver’s license or other government issued identification. If you are an Xpressbet customer, bring your Account Number and PIN as well. Provide your XB Rewards Card to a teller or swipe at any wagering terminal to start earning your points.

Redeem Your Points for Track and Online Items

Once you start accumulating Points, you can redeem them for great items from the XB Rewards at Gulfstream Catalog:

Wagering Vouchers

Racing Program

Dining Certificates at Village restaurants

Weekend Seating

Indoor Betting or TV Carrel

Learn More about XB Rewards at Gulfstream

Click here for more information about XB Rewards @ Gulfstream, including our Full Rewards Catalog and FAQ’s.