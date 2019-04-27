By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and where legends are made.
Gulfstream Park is also South Florida’s premiere entertainment destination. In addition to Thoroughbred racing, Gulfstream Park offers Vegas-style slot machines and video table games to add to the excitement. And when you’ve had enough thrills at the track, The Village at Gulfstream Park offers a plethora of signature stores, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, outdoor cafes, fashion boutiques, and health and beauty services. The entire property consists of multiple venues perfect for corporate and special events as well as weddings and bridal parties with plenty of gift registry options available. And of course, our impeccable valet service and complimentary self-parking is always available.
So what’re you waiting for? Gulfstream Park is located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, just two miles east of I-95 and is open seven days a week. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.
Gulfstream Park is a Stronach Group company, North America’s leading Thoroughbred racetrack owner/operator. The Stronach Group race tracks include Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park & Casino, Golden Gate Fields, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, home of the world-famous Preakness. The Stronach Group is also one of the world's largest suppliers of pari-mutuel wagering systems, technologies and services, and is a leading producer of social media content for the horseracing industry.
The Thoroughbred’s and patron’s safety is very important to us. Please do not make unnecessary noise or sudden movements when you are around the horses.
Don’t hesitate to ask our patrons services any questions that you have about wagering. Please be aware of other patrons also trying to place wagers. After you wager, don’t forget to check your ticket.
Both self-parking and valet are offered at Gulfstream Park. There are two valet locations located on the north and south of the walking ring. Self-parking is complimentary and is located in the large lots to the north and south of the clubhouse.
Absolutely no alcoholic beverages, glass containers, balls, balloons, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, frisbees, flags, kites, tables, canopies, coolers, backpacks, chairs or easy-up tents are allowed in the park. No animals other than licensed service animals.
Racing chic attire suggested. We love to see our guests dress to impress for a day at the races.
There are specially marked areas designated for wheelchairs in Walking Ring and Grandstand seating.
For wheelchairs or accessible seating, please contact the Box Office 954.457.6201
Gulfstream Park offers WiFi throughout the venue. We recommend logging into the “Gulfstream Free Wfi” especially when wagering with 1/ST Bet or Xpressbet.
Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.
Luxury Boxes Include:
Clubhouse Access
Walk around tellers that come to your table
Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu
Close views of the racing action
Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240
Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.
Suites Include:
Club House Access
Private Wagering Machine
Live Tellers on Suite Concourse
Accommodates 10-35 guests
Named Race*
*Additional cost, please check availability
Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957
For Groups of 15 or more
$50.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax
$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax
Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).
Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (22%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.
Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact Ray Briels at 954.457.6957
or Ray.Briels@gulfstreampark.com.
For visitors flying into the area, Gulfstream Park is within driving distance of all major South Florida area airports. When planning your trip, consider flying into the following airports, in order of convenience: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Miami International (MIA), and Palm Beach International (PBI).
Select Book Now to get the Gulfstream Park Rate.
*Click each hotel to access Gulfstream Park Special Rates
901 S Federal Highway
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Get to Gulfstream Park with Brightline. Arrive to Brightline Aventura Station and get a complimentary round-trip directly to the park when you book a premium class ticket. No traffic. No problem. That's Brightline.
Plus, with amenities onboard and in our stations, Brightline is the first rapid-speed railway in SoFlo that makes 'getting there' fun. Take a ride to the race from West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami Stations to Aventura.Book Here