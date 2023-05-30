By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Thursdays / 2pm - 10pm
Earn 150 base points and receive the weekly gift
*While supplies last. Products may vary.
At Gulfstream Park’s Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We’re open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?
Our casino has been redesigned with socially-distant slots and electronic table games spanning two floors to offer a safe –– and comfortable –– experience. After all, anything worth doing is worth doing right.
Level 1: 12PM – 12AM Wednesday - Sunday
Level 2: 10AM – 3AM Monday - Wednesday
10AM - 4AM Thursday - Sunday
Points are Doubled All Day
Receive 8x redeemable points as a Triple Crown, 6x for Win, 4x for Place and 2x for Show card holders
*Excludes Monday 05/29/23
Earn 150 base points and receive a $15 Publix Gift Card
*While Supplies last
Win your share of $15,000 in Free Play
Earn entries all month long
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned on 05/30/23 from 10am - 5pm
Free Bingo card for Place, Win and Triple Crown card holders
Show card holders receive first Bingo card by earning 25 base points
All Players can earn up to two additional cards for 25 base points, limit 3 cards per player
Every hour, 8 winners will receive a share of $1,000 in Free Play
Each tier level guaranteed to win!
Must be carded in and seated at “Hot Seat” during selection time
Earn 150 base points and receive the weekly gift
*While supplies last. Products may vary.
The host will spin the wheel to land on a point multiplier up to 10x points.
The wheel will spin every 2 hours beginning at 10am - Last spin is at 2am.
*Earn up to $1,000 in Free Play
You can win $100,000 in cash!!
Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned
5 Winners Every Hour!
Receive 8X redeemable points for every base point earned on ALL slots
*Earn up to $1,000 in Free Play
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $15K Red White & Blue Giveaway on 05/30/23
Points are Doubled All Day
Receive 8x redeemable points as a Triple Crown, 6x for Win, 4x for Place and 2x for Show card holders
*Excludes Monday 05/29/23
Earn 150 base points and receive a $15 Publix Gift Card
*While Supplies last
Win your share of $15,000 in Free Play
Earn entries all month long
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned on 05/30/23 from 10am - 5pm
Free Bingo card for Place, Win and Triple Crown card holders
Show card holders receive first Bingo card by earning 25 base points
All Players can earn up to two additional cards for 25 base points, limit 3 cards per player
Every hour, 8 winners will receive a share of $1,000 in Free Play
Each tier level guaranteed to win!
Must be carded in and seated at “Hot Seat” during selection time
Earn 150 base points and receive the weekly gift
*While supplies last. Products may vary.
The host will spin the wheel to land on a point multiplier up to 10x points.
The wheel will spin every 2 hours beginning at 10am - Last spin is at 2am.
*Earn up to $1,000 in Free Play
You can win $100,000 in cash!!
Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned
5 Winners Every Hour!
Receive 8X redeemable points for every base point earned on ALL slots
*Earn up to $1,000 in Free Play
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $15K Red White & Blue Giveaway on 05/30/23
Points are Doubled All Day
Receive 8x redeemable points as a Triple Crown, 6x for Win, 4x for Place and 2x for Show card holders
*Excludes Monday 05/29/23
Earn 150 base points and receive a $15 Publix Gift Card
*While Supplies last
Win your share of $15,000 in Free Play
Earn entries all month long
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned on 05/30/23 from 10am - 5pm
Gulfstream Park’s Rewards Program gives you the power to earn benefits for virtually every dollar you spend in the casino. That means you’ll be rewarded for your slot and table play once you sign up and use your card.