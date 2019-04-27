By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Use calendar to pick dates and view entries for upcoming races, workouts, changes and results for past races
For visitors flying into the area, Gulfstream Park is within driving distance of all major South Florida area airports. When planning your trip, consider flying into the following airports, in order of convenience: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Miami International (MIA), and Palm Beach International (PBI).
Select Book Now to get the Gulfstream Park Rate.
*Click each hotel to access Gulfstream Park Special Rates