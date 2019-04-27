1/ST

By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy

Watch Live RacingWatch WorkoutsTrack TrendsBet Now

Jockeys

Miguel A. Vasquez
Edwin Gonzalez
Chantal Sutherland
Junior Alvarado
Tyler Gaffalione
Paco Lopez
Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
John Velazquez