At Gulfstream Park’s Casino, the fun never stops –– literally. We’re open 365 days a year to cater to your every need: state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games amidst world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, dining, and entertainment. Feeling lucky, yet?
Our casino has been redesigned with socially-distant slots and electronic table games spanning two floors to offer a safe –– and comfortable –– experience. After all, anything worth doing is worth doing right.
For visitors flying into the area, Gulfstream Park is within driving distance of all major South Florida area airports. When planning your trip, consider flying into the following airports, in order of convenience: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Miami International (MIA), and Palm Beach International (PBI).
Select Book Now to get the Gulfstream Park Rate.
*Click each hotel to access Gulfstream Park Special Rates
The gates fly open and Thoroughbreds charge down ONE OF THREE DISTINCT RACE COURSES. Spectators watch with awe and anticipation, and each and every one of them is a winner regardless of who crosses the finish line.
Why? Because Gulfstream Park is much more than a racetrack –– it’s South Florida's premier destination for sports, dining, gaming and entertainment. With over 20 restaurants, bars and nightspots, we’ve got all your bets –– and needs –– covered. Come for the races, stay for the fun. The best is yet to come...
Witness the power. Feel the rush. Get in on the action. Since 1939, Gulfstream Park has been a mecca for Thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, some of the world’s greatest champions have galloped their way to Triple Crown glory on our track –– jockeys, horses and trainers alike. From the innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series to the G1 Florida Derby, this is where dreams come true, and legends are made.
On June 6, 2019, a new chapter began at Xalapa when title to the famed Kentucky stallion station and thoroughbred nursery in Paris, Kentucky transferred to John G. Sikura. It was just the fourth time in nearly 200 years that such an event has occurred.
The custodians, visionaries, and contributors to this one-of-a kind patrimony of the Commonwealth spared no expense of cost, labor, materials or imagination in the construction of this magnificent property which has been referred to as the Biltmore of the Bluegrass. The mystical and mythical allure of Xalapa stands as a tribute to a true titan of the Gilded age, Edward F. Simms, the founder of Sinclair Oil. It was Simms who developed Xalapa into one of the most important thoroughbred establishments in the country. During the 1920's, he and John E. Madden, Arthur B. Hancock and Colonel Phil T. Chinn were generally regarded as the most influential commercial breeders in America.
The torch has been passed. Driven by the passion to restore and revive the grandeur of arguably one of the most stunningly beautiful horse properties in the World, Hill ‘n’ Dale, with your help, will usher in an era whose impact on the industry and the breed will be enduring. If you believe, like we do, that everything matters, then you’ve come to the right place. Here, the obscure becomes the obvious. Welcome to Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa.Learn More