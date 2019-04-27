Gulfstream Park adheres to the American Gaming Association (AGA) Code of Conduct for Responsible Gaming, which became effective on September 15, 2004. Our company has always taken steps to promote responsible gaming, and has long established many of the AGA-prescribed measures. The AGA Code of Conduct represents a broad commitment by the entire gaming industry to make the public aware of responsible gaming resources, and incorporate responsible gaming into business operations. Through our company’s past performance as well as our implementation of the AGA Code of Conduct, Gulfstream Park has demonstrated that we are fully committed to the highest level of ethical and responsible policies and procedures in our gaming practices.

To promote responsible gaming, Gulfstream Park will continue to:

Educate our employees through a variety of programs and methods on responsible gaming policies and procedures

Provide information to our employees about resources for assistance with problem gaming

Provide information to our patrons, through a variety of methods both at our casinos and on our websites, about responsible gaming, win-loss odds on casino games and resources for assistance with problem gaming

Provide our patrons who feel they may have a problem the option of enrolling in our Self-Limit Access Program, which will cancel their access to our promotional mailings and casino services such as credit, Players Club privileges and check-cashing for as long a time period as they desire

Serve alcoholic beverages responsibly

Monitor vigilantly to prevent underage gambling and unattended minors in our casinos

Advertise responsibly

Fund responsible gaming research

If you wish to view a full copy of the AGA Code of Conduct for Responsible Gaming, log on to the AGA website at www.americangaming.org. If you wish to view the AGA’s win-loss brochure, “The Guide to House Advantage,” log on to www.americangaming.org Copies of the brochure “When the Fun Stops – Understanding Compulsive Gambling” are available at our Casino Cage, Good Luck Player’s Club Desk, and at all ATMs.

Warning Signs of Problem Gaming:

Gambling to escape worry

Gambling to get money to solve financial difficulties

Feeling unable to stop playing, regardless of winning or losing

Often gambling until your last dollar is gone

Neglecting your family because of gambling

Concerned about a gambling problem? Call 1-888-ADMIT IT. For Assistance in your Area Contact Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling www.gamblinghelp.org 1-888-Admit-It. If you feel you need help, please call any of the following 24-hour confidential national hotlines: The National Council on Problem Gambling www.ncpgambling.org, 1-800-522-4700 National Center for Responsible Gaming www.ncrg.org, 202-530-4704