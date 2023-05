Racing Office

1/ST is committed to the care and safety of the horses who race and train at our tracks and training centers and is equally committed to a horse’s care beyond their racing careers. 1/ST Aftercare Liaisons are dedicated to working with owners, trainers, and accredited aftercare organizations to assist with the safe and productive transition to second careers for horses who are no longer racing.

If a horse is found to be in an unsafe situation, 1/ST Aftercare Liaisons will alert former racing connections and work together to come up with a safe transition for that horse.

Gulfstream Park Aftercare Liaison – Raina Gunderson raina.gunderson@gulfstreampark.com