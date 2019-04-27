NEWS
3/3/2023
Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.6 Million
Nine Stakes, Eight Graded, on Fountain of Youth (G2) Program
Guarantees of $500,000 in Late Pick 5, $250,000 in Late Pick 4
Sunday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 Pool Expected to Reach $6 Million
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot will be guaranteed at $1.6 million Saturday at Gulfstream Park for its blockbuster 14-race Fountain of Youth (G2) program featuring nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses.