White Abarrio Returns to Gulfstream Worktab 5/29/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio breezed three furlongs at Gulfstream Park Sunday morning, returning to the worktab for the first time since finishing off the board in the May 8 Kentucky Derby (G1).

The gray son of Race Day, who won the Holy Bull (G3) and Curlin Florida Derby (G1) during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet before experiencing a wide and troubled trip at Churchill Downs, was timed in 36.65 seconds.

“It was a good work and came out of it well,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who is pointing White Abarrio to the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) June 25 at Thistledown.

Joseph also sent Grade 1 winner Drain the Clock to the track Sunday morning for a three-furlong breeze that was timed in 35.50 seconds. It was the second workout for the son of Maclean’s Music since finishing sixth in the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) on the March 26 Dubai World Cup program.

“We’ll probably target the Smile,” said Joseph, referring to the $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) July 3 during Summit of Speed weekend at Gulfstream.

The Smile is one of 12 graded dirt stakes included in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Dozen, an incentive-based participation bonus program. The winner of the Smile will earn a $30,000 credit toward the entry fee for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 5 at Keeneland. The second-place finisher will earn a $15,000 credit, while the show horse will earn a $7500 credit.

The $250,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2) at Gulfstream on July 2 is a Breeders’ Cup ‘Win & You’re In’ event in which the winner will earn a fees-paid berth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1). Ce Ce won both races last year.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $650,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $650,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 19th racing day in a row since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.