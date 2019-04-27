Undefeated Bentornato Tunes Up for Next Saturday’s Affirmed 10/14/2023

Edgard Zayas Runs Streak to 16 Programs with at Least One Win

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL –Undefeated Bentornato breezed five furlongs Saturday morning at Palm Meadows Training Center in preparation for a highly anticipated start in next Saturday’s $200,000 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the 2023 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions, at Gulfstream Park.

The son of Valiant Minister, whose three-race record remained unblemished with a commanding 7 ½-length triumph in the $100,000 FSS Dr. Fager, negotiated five furlongs in 1:03.05 at Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“The idea today was to start slow and close hard – giving him the edge he needs to go seven furlongs,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said.

Bentornato, a $170,000 purchase at the OBS March sale, debuted with a late-finishing victory by a neck in a five-furlong maiden special weight race July 1. The Florida-bred colt came back to score an impressive 4 1/4 -length triumph in the six-furlong Proud Man Stakes Aug. 12 at Gulfstream prior to capturing the six-furlong Dr. Fager for King Leon Stable Corp.

D’Angelo-trained Welcome Back open galloped at Palm Meadows for next Saturday’s $200,000 Susan’s Girl, the seven-furlong second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for fillies. The undefeated daughter of Adios Charlie captured the $100,000 Desert Vixen with a last-ditch rally in 1st leg action at six furlongs.

“Her workout last weekend was her final workout. She worked in company really, really good,” D’Angelo said. “She had a two-minute lick this morning.”

Soldi Stable LLC’s Welcome Back closed with a rush from last to capture her July 29 debut going away at five furlongs on Tapeta.

Edgard Zayas Runs Streak to 16 Programs with at Least One Win

Leading jockey Edgard Zayas notched a double-win day Saturday, running his streak to 16 consecutive programs with at least one win at Gulfstream Park.

Zayas scored aboard first-time starter Beastly Speed ($4.60), a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 3-year-old son of The Big Beast who drew away to a 4 ¼-length victory, in Race 4, before riding Dan Hurtak-trained Swoonatra ($10.80) to a front-running triumph in Race 7.

Zayas, who entered Saturday’s 11-race program with a 31-percent strike rate during the Sunshine Meet, has enjoyed nine multi-win days during his streak.

“I’ve been having a lot of support, to be honest. I’m riding a lot of nice horses. I’ve had a lot of support from my family, my agent and the horsemen, including Saffie. He’s been big in my career,” said Zayas, who has enjoyed success in out-of-town engagements on Joseph-trained horses as well. “As long as I get good horse, I’ve just got to do my job and get it done.”

The 30-year-old Puerto Rico native has ridden 2,171 winners since venturing to Gulfstream in 2012 directly out of Escuela Vocational Hipica, and has won numerous riding titles at Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream Park West and Calder Race Course.

Veteran Jockey Edgar Perez, who has settled in nicely at Gulfstream Park during the past two years after riding the Chicago, moved to within five wins of the 1000-win plateau while guiding Anamnestic ($7.40) in Race 8.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third program following a mandatory payout Oct. 8.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring Fly the W’s quest for a fifth straight victory in Race 6, a mile-and-70-yard starter allowance on Tapeta.

The Bobby Dibona-trained 7-year-old gelding has been installed as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in a field of eight.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.