Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000 3/15/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Wednesday for the sixth racing day following a March 5 mandatory payout, The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 for Thursday’s program.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs on the main track in Race 8. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Ticking, a most impressive 6 ¼-length maiden winner in his second career start is scheduled to clash with the more seasoned Live Is Life and Diamond Cool, both of whom are also entered in Saturday’s $100,000 Hutcheson.

The Race 8 feature is sandwiched between a pair of well-stocked $84,000 maiden special weight events.

In Race 7, a six-furlong sprint for fillies and mares,, 3-year-olds & up, on the main track, Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is scheduled to send out Show Princess, a debuting 3-year-old daughter of Quality Road. Trainer Chad Brown is slated to unveil Accede, a 3-year-old daughter of Into Mischief for Juddmonte. Trainer Michael Yates,, who captured the Davona Dale (G2) with North Vader, a daughter of Girvin, is set to saddled Maerdama, also a daughter of Girvin, for her debut.

In Race 9, a mile turf test for 3-year-old maiden fillies on turf, Brown will be represented by Preliminary, a debuting Great Britain-bred daughter of Lope de Vegas. Jonathan Thomas-trained Red Roulette, a daughter of American Pharoah, is also slated to make her debut.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Martin Drexler saddled a pair of winners, connecting with Perhaps Tonight ($5.40) in Race 5 and Carrothers ($6.20) in Race 7.

Jockey Luis Saez doubled aboard Perhaps Tonight in Race 5 and Talkin Tipsy ($9.80) in Race 8.