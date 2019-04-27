Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000 7/8/2023

Alternate Rock Brings Stakes Credentials into Sunday Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the fourth racing day following a mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a well-stocked optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta in Race 8. Jose D’Angelo-trained Alternate Rock, who finished second in the Martha Washington at 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta last time out, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite. D’Angelo is also represented in the seven-horse field by Rachels Song, who was claimed for $35,000 out of a 10 ¾-length maiden score on the all-weather track. Juan Alvarado-trained Coco, a daughter of Munnings, an authoritative starter allowance winner on Tapeta; and the Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained duo of Pawky and Lady Hamilton figure to be well supported at the mutuel windows.

In Race 7, a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies, has three entrants that finished second while debuting last time out. Ralph Nicks-trained Beachland recovered from a slow start from the rail to take the lead in the stretch only to be caught late in her June 11 debut. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Libban also had a less-than-ideal start from the rail in her May 27 debut before making a five-wide rally but was no match for impressive winner Can’t Stop. Atalanta Alexandra rallied from off the pace with an extended run in her runner-up finish in her June 10 debut.