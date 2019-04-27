Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000 9/16/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $400,000 on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 14 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The $65,000 Our Dear Peggy headlines Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 6-11) in Race 9. Blind Spot won’t go unnoticed in the mile -and-70-yard stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 2-1 morning-line favorite is coming off an eye-catching maiden score by 2 ½ lengths after finishing second in her debut. The daughter of Cross Traffic is scheduled to make her debut on the all-weather surface. Carlos David-trained Jellybean enters the Our Dear Peggy off a third-place finish on Tapeta in the Sharp Susan, won by Showgirl Lynne B, who went on the capture a $250,000 allowance at Kentucky Downs on turf.

Jellybean’s full brother Octane, who captured the $200,000 Affirmed and $400,000 In Reality in the 2021 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series, will seek to return to winning form in Race 10, a six-furlong optional claiming allowance.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Patrick Biancone-trained Infinite Diamond turned in a sparkling performance to graduate by 14 ½ lengths Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The 2-year-old daughter of Bee Jersey set the pace throughout under Romero Maragh while running a mile in 1:36.82 as the 2-5 favorite in Race 7.

Infinite Diamond was racing with blinkers for the first time after finishing fourth in a maiden special weight race at Del Mar last time out. Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC’s filly finished second in her June 17 debut at Gulfstream Park.

Infinite Diamond, who is out of a More Than Ready mare, was purchased for $120,000 at the 2022 OBS April sale.