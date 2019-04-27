Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $425,000 5/5/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a gross jackpot pool guaranteed at $425,000 Saturday after the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 15th consecutive racing day following a jackpot hit.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, anchored by the $75,000 English Channel, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds on turf.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Ticking, an impressive winner in his two most recent starts on the main track, will try turf for the first time in the English Channel, carded as Race 11. The son of Bolt d’Oro, purchased for $675,000 by Leon Ellman, Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC at the 2022 OBS April sale, is rated second at 7-2 on the morning line behind Boppy O., a graded-stakes winner on turf for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. Boppy O, who captured the With Anticipation (G3) last year at Saratoga, most recently finished second in the Sophomore Turf at Tampa Bay Downs.

Ticking and Boppy O are eligible for a $25,000 offered to a Florida-bred winner by the FTBOA.

Todd Pletcher-trained Mutaawid will be equipped with blinkers for the first time in Race 7, a mile maiden optional claiming race for 3-year-olds on turf. The son of Quality Road trailed a 12-horse field last time out before rallying to finish fourth. Casse-trained Awesome City is scheduled to debut off solid workouts at Palm Meadows.

Rohan Crichton-trained Rough Entry is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Race 10, a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance, off three straight strong performances. Lawrence, who defeated Rough Entry three starts back, is scheduled to make his first start off the claim for trainer David Fawkes.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $75,000 Honey Ryder, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, has been carded as Race 4 on Saturday’s Gulfstream card.

First-race post time for Saturday’s 11-race program is 12:50 p.m.

Silks simulcast center will be open at 9:30 a.m. to accommodate patrons interested on watching and wagering on the Kentucky Derby Day program at Churchill Downs, where Curlin Florida Derby (G1) hero Forte is expected to be favored in a field of 20 assembled for the Kentucky Derby.

There will be drink specials, a hat contest in Carousel Club, and giveaways.

Gulfstream Park handicappers and on-air hosts Brian Nadeau and Samantha Perry provide their Kentucky Derby insights and selections here: Click here to view

Perry explains why she’s going with Kingsbarn from the stable of Todd Pletcher while Nadeau selects Verifying from the stable of Brad Cox.