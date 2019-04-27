Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $275,000 7/28/2023

Okiro Impressive Winner for First-Crop Sire Yoshida

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $275,000 on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 11th racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a highly competitive optional claiming allowance in Race 9. Trainer Peter Walder will be represented by a pair of entrants in the mile event for 3-year-olds and up – Big Daddy Dave, who romped to an 11 ½-length victory at the same level over a muddy track last time out, and Slim Slew Slider, a runner-up at this level going 6 ½ furlongs last time out. Trainer Rohan Crichton is set to unveil Spirit of Light, a five-time winner in Argentina who will make his first U.S. start. Steve Budhoo-trained Hercules will set out to a mile after finishing a fast-closing second at seven-furlongs.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Okiro ($20.20) shook off race-long pressure to draw off to a 1 ¾-length debut victory Friday at Gulfstream Park, providing first-crop sire Yoshida with his second winner.

Trainer Jose Garoffalo saddled Yutaka Enterprises Corp.’s Okiro, who ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.78 on Tapeta in the Race 2 maiden special weight event for juveniles. Apprentice Angel Morales rode the Kentucky-bred winner.

Yoshida was a Grade 1 winner on dirt and turf for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. In his only appearance at Gulfstream, he finished sixth in the 2019 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1). Yoshida’s dam, Hilda’s Passion, visited the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle twice following back-to-back victories in the 2011 Hurricane Bertie (G3) and the Inside Information (G2).

Okiro’s second dam Bear Now, was a Grade 1-placed multiple graded-stakes winner.