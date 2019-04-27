Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 7/21/2023

Flakes Seeks Stakes Repeat in Saturday’s Azalea

Promising Debut Winner Second I. D. Returns

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the eighth racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-10, featuring the $75,000 Azalea in Race 9. BC Racing LLC’s Flakes, a determined winner of the June 17 Game Face, is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Trainer David Fawkes will be represented by two contenders in Trust Me, an impressive optional claiming allowance winner last time out, and Charlie’s Wish, who fell a neck shy of catching Flakes in the Game Face.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Second I. D. is slated to make his return from an ultra-impressive debut victory in Race 8, a first-level 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance. The 3-year-old son of Maclean’s Music romped by 7 ¾ lengths in a June 9 maiden special weight race. Distant third-place finisher Maptitude came back to comfortably graduate in his subsequent start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.