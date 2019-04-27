Reyes Follows Up Princess Rooney Score with 5-Win Day 10/8/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – One day after guiding Three Witches to a 10-1 upset victory over favored Maryquitecontrary in the $200,000 Princess Rooney (G3), jockey Leonel Reyes enjoyed a five-win day Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The 37-year-old journeyman, who recently claimed his first U.S. riding title during the Royal Palm Meet, began his day with four straight wins aboard Nunofthisnunofthat ($3.60) in Race 1, Sweet Temptation ($5.40) in Race 2, Ballet Valentina ($10) in Race 3 and Emergency Response ($8) in Race 4 before tasting defeat aboard favored Vanishing Interest in Race 5. He returned to the winner’s circle following Race 7 aboard Freedom Principle ($5).

“I try to win every race. [Saturday] was a good day to win a graded race for Saffie Joseph,” Reyes said. “Now, to have five wins today is amazing.”

Reyes has steadily established himself as a force in the Gulfstream jockey’s room since arriving in 2016 from Venezuela, where he had ridden 1400 winners. He has ridden 759 winners since venturing to the U.S.

His winning ride aboard Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Three Witches in Saturday’s seven-furlong Breeders’ Cup ‘Win & You’re In’ Challenge race was Reyes’ third graded-stakes score.