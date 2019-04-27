Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 10/29/2023

Sunshine Meet Live Racing Resumes Friday, Nov. 3

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There will be a Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool guarantee of $75,000 when the Sunshine Meet resumes with a live nine-race program Friday, Nov. 3 at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for four racing programs since a mandatory payout of $228.92 Oct. 21.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 will span Races 4-9 and includes the $65,000 Cellars Shiraz for 3-year-old fillies going one mile and 70 yards on the all-weather Tapeta surface in Race 7. Among the field are Time Passage, who extended her win streak to three races in the Oct. 7 Miss Gracie; To Thyself B True, twice stakes-placed over the course this year; Flakes, winner of the June 17 Game Face that has raced exclusively on dirt; and Coco, whose three career wins have come on Gulfstream’s Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The co-feature on Friday comes in Race 3, the $65,000 Our Dear Peggy for 2-year-old fillies going a mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta. Five of the seven entered are coming off wins while Arindel-owned Kiss will be making her sixth start, fifth in stakes company and first on the all-weather, having run second in the six-furlong Sharp Susan Aug. 13 and one-mile Hallandale Beach Sept. 24 on Gulfstream’s main track.

There will also be carryovers Friday of $48,215.84 in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 5-9) and $15,918.63 in the $1 Super Hi-5 (Race 1). Tickets with four of five winners in Sunday’s Late Pick 5 returned $150.30.

Notes: Jockey Angel Morales rode back-to-back winners Sunday, Diamond Cool ($4.60) in Race 5 and Major Pryce ($6.80) in Race 6 … Luca Panici also doubled, aboard Can’t Stop Dreaming ($50.80) in Race 4 and Ali’i Nui ($40) in Race 9.