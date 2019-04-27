Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 Sunday 10/28/2023

Jockey Reyes, Trainer Barboza Jr. Register Saturday Hat Tricks

__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL __– The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 for Sunday’s nine-race program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for three racing programs since a mandatory payout of $228.92 Oct. 21.

Sunday’s sequence spans Races 4-9, kicked off with a maiden special weight for Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies sprinting six furlongs on the main track. Next On Stage, by Liam’s Map, will be making her fifth start for trainer Eddie Plesa Jr., having run second twice and third twice in similar spots going shorter including 5 ½ furlongs on the all-weather Tapeta Oct. 7. Granpollo Stable’s Gran Lexy, a homebred daughter of Girvin, is entered to make her debut.

Race 7 is a maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up going five furlongs on the Tapeta. New gelding Zozan is favored off a runner-up finish in debut Sept. 24 at Gulfstream, while Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained stablemate Dundie comes back after finishing third in his Aug. 25 unveiling. Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher counters with first-time starter Ride On Cali, a $325,000 son of Candy Ride.

Nine Florida-bred 2-year-olds were entered for the Race 9 finale, a maiden special weight going a mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta. Strategy Jak and Never Say Never, respectively second and third in a similar spot Oct. 8 at Gulfstream, return while Classic Empire filly Classic Ballad will take on males for the first time after running third in an Oct. 1 maiden event at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Trainer Victor Barboza Jr. registered a Saturday hat trick with Storm Brave ($4) in Race 3, Lazzarone ($3.40) in Race 5 and Great Venezuela ($2.80) in Race 7 … Both Storm Brave and Great Venezuela were ridden by Leonel Reyes, who added a third winner with Face the Music ($4.60) in Race 9.