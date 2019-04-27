Rainbow 6 Carryover of $15,764 Saturday at Gulfstream 10/27/2023

Jockey Perez Doubles Friday, One Shy of 1,000-Win Milestone

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a jackpot carryover of $15,764.24 for Saturday’s 11-race program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for two racing programs since a mandatory payout of $228.92 Oct. 21. Saturday’s sequence spans Races 6-11.

Race 7 is an entry-level optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the all-weather Tapeta course. Orlyana Farm’s Great Venezuela is the 7-5 program favorite, having run second by a head in debut Sept. 16 prior to a 5 ¾-length score against fellow Florida-breds Oct. 7.

Fillies and mares 3 and up will go five furlongs on the Tapeta in Race 8, an optional claiming allowance for Florida-breds. The narrow 7-2 favorite on the morning line is Graham Brown and Michael Chai Chong’s Fortuna Belle, a 3-year-old daughter of Uncaptured that has won two of her last three races, all on the all-weather, most recently beating older horses in a front-running 1 ¼-length triumph July 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Jockey Edgar Perez doubled Friday aboard Braccesca ($18.60) in Race 1 and Kittenzen ($10.20) in Race 8, leaving him one shy of 1,000 career wins … Owner-trainer Dan Hurtak sent out a pair winners Friday, Captain Anthony ($7) in Race 4 and Uncle Armando ($17) in Race 6.