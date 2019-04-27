NOVOMATIC & PARIMAX ANNOUNCE HISTORICAL HORSE RACING JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP 10/9/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – NOVOMATIC, one of world’s largest gaming technology suppliers and operators, and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, a wholly owned entity of The Stronach Group, a global leader in Thoroughbred horse racing, pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering platform solutions, today announced a joint development partnership between NOVOMATIC and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY’s subsidiary, PariMAX, a historical horse racing platform provider powered by 1/ST TECHNOLOGY’s AmTote pari-mutuel technology.

This partnership will bring NOVOMATIC’s portfolio of titles to new markets on PariMAX’s historical horse racing platform in the U.S. Furthermore, NOVOMATIC and PariMAX aim additionally to pursue other markets outside the U.S., subject to regulatory, technical and commercial feasibility, leveraging NOVOMATIC’s extensive, world-wide production facilities and distribution channels.

Rick Meitzler, CEO of NOVOMATIC Americas commented, “We are pleased to work with PariMAX to be able to offer our library of games to new customers, through the historical horse racing platform. This fantastic partnership will enable us to open new markets as well as to grow our business in this segment.”

Paul Williams, CEO of 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, commented "We are happy to partner with NOVOMATIC to bring some compelling new offerings to historical horse racing abroad and domestically. Together we can continue to prove that leveraging fully pari-mutuel wagering and horse racing content can succeed in growing the market for the benefit of the horse racing industry."

For more information about NOVOMATIC, please click here.

For more information about 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, please click here.