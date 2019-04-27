Long Range Toddy on Comeback Trail Saturday at Gulfstream 8/24/2023

Millionaire Seeks 2nd Local Win in Saturday’s Broome Memorial

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Zenith Racing’s Long Range Toddy will continue on the comeback trail in Saturday’s $60,000 Edwin T. Broome Memorial at Gulfstream Park, where the former Kentucky Derby (G1) starter made an eye-catching local debut a month ago.

The 7-year-old millionaire’s back class was in full display in his first start for trainer Victor Barboza Jr. while scoring by 2 ½ lengths in going-away style in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance July 16. The impressive victory, which was achieved following a troubled start, was his first win since capturing the 2019 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

“The horse is a class horse. I think he needed the race in the open allowance,” Barboza said. “He needed confidence. I think after that last race, his confidence is very good right now.”

Although he had come up short 29 times between victories for trainers Steve Asmussen and Dallas Stewart, Long Range Toddy was graded stakes-placed three times since finishing off the board in the 2019 Kentucky Derby (G1), most recently in a second-place finish in the Phoenix (G2) at Keeneland last fall.

Long Range Todd, as well as Chris Aulds and Keith Johnston’s Big and Classy, will carry highweight of 123 pounds in the mile overnight handicap named in memory of trainer Eddie Broome, who passed away last fall.

“The horse, I think, last time was 85 or 90 percent. His condition now is the best condition he’s had at Gulfstream,” Barboza said. “I like the one mile for the horse. I think it’s the best distance for the horse. It’s a very competitive race, a tough race. I like the horse on Saturday.”

Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount on the son of Take Charge Indy.

While wins have been few and far between for Long Range Toddy, Big and Classy has had no trouble at all finding the winner’s circle at Gulfstream Park, where he has won seven of his last eight starts. The Bobby DiBona-trained 4-year-old gelding is coming off an impressive 2 ¾-length victory, in which he rallied from far back following a troubled start.

The son of Big Beast had a six-race winning streak snapped in his previous start when he stepped up into graded-stakes company. He raced forwardly throughout the six-furlong Smile Sprint (G2) July 1 before settling for second place behind Dean Delivers.

Big and Classy, who was claimed for $20,000 in March, will be ridden by Leonel Reyes, the Royal Palm Meet’s leading rider.

The Skipper Too will return to Gulfstream Park for the Broome Memorial, in which the Arindel homebred will carry 122 pounds, including jockey Edgard Zayas. The 4-year-old son of Brethren followed up a victory in the July 2 William Kaplan Memorial Handicap at Gulfstream with a distant fourth place finish in the 1 ¾-mile Birdstone at Saratoga July 27. Edgard Zayas has the mount Saturday.

Willis Horton Racing LLC’s Spankster, Daniel Hurtak’s Mutaawid and Granpollo Stable’s Grand David round out the field.