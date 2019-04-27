Let Them Watch Puts on a Show in Sunday’s Sharp Susan 8/13/2023

Maker Trainee Earns FTBOA $25,000 Bonus with Easy Win

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Case Chambers’ Let Them Watch put on a show Sunday at Gulfstream Park while scoring a dominating victory in the $65,000 Sharp Susan.

While remaining undefeated and unchallenged in her second career start, the Michael Maker trainee picked up a $25,000 FTBOA win-only bonus available to a registered Florida-bred winner in the six-furlong sprint for juvenile fillies. Although the 4-5 favorite is a registered Florida-bred, the daughter of red-hot Kentucky stallion Maximus Mischief is not eligible for the upcoming $100,000 Desert Vixen, the first leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes for juvenile fillies at Gulfstream Park Sept. 9.

Jockey Hector Diaz, who was aboard for Let Them Watch’s 6 ¼-length debut victory at Gulfstream July 7, positioned his mount outside early pacesetter Avellino along the backstretch during a 21.90-second first quarter of a mile. Heading into the far turn, Let Them Watch kicked past the early pacesetter to quickly open a clear lead on the turn into the homestretch to virtually clinch the victory while well clear of her rivals. She shortened stride late but was never in danger of being caught and crossed the finish line 2 ¾ lengths in front.

“When I was working her, I thought she didn’t need to be on the lead. But she has so much speed, that she gets it. She got a little tired late because we moved a little early,” Diaz said. “I think she’s going to keep improving.”

Let Them Watch ran six furlongs in 1:12.73, Kiss rallied to finish second, three-quarters of a length ahead of Epona’s Hope.

Diaz has made an impression since relocating to Gulfstream for the Royal Palm Meet while maintaining a 20-percent strike rate.

“I wanted to try something new,” Diaz said. “I love it so far. I don’t mind the hot when I win.”