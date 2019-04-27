Grand Mo the First to be Pre-Entered in BC Juvenile Turf 10/13/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Granpollo LLC’s Grand Mo the First will be pre-entered in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at Santa Anita following the son of Uncle Mo’s late-closing third in Sunday’s Zuma Beach (G3) at the Southern California track.

“I was talking with the owner today and the owner will pre-enter for the Breeders’ Cup,” said Barboza after saddling Harlan’s Legacy for a victory in Friday’s Race 3 at Gulfstream Park. “Also, there is a stake for 2-year-olds at one mile the same day.”

The pre-entries deadline for the Nov. 3-4 Breeders’ Cup races is Oct. 23.

Grand Mo the First, a $335,000 purchase at the OBS March sale, lost for the first time in three career starts while stretching out around two turns for the first time in the mile stakes for juveniles on turf. Following a slow start, he trailed the eight-horse field before launching a four-wide sweep on the far turn to enter contention at the top of the stretch, where his rally felt short of catching the Michael McCarthy-trained duo of Endlessly, the 4-5 favorite, and Ngannou.

“I was happy with his race first time around two turns,” Barboza said.

Gran Mo the First, who finished four lengths behind undefeated Endlessly, had previously won his first two career starts over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course, both in off-the-pace style under Emisael Jaramillo, who was aboard in the Zuma Beach.

Jaramillo returned to Gulfstream to ride the winners of the first three races on Friday’s eight-race program.

Barboza-trained Petulante and Long Range Toddy breezed Friday morning at Gulfstream Park.

Lugamo Racing Stable LLC’s Petulante, a 4-year-old son of Arrogate who is coming off a victory in the June 17 Salvatore Mile (G3) at Monmouth, breezed five furlongs in 58.64 seconds.

“Petulante had a good workout and his gallop-out was really good,” Barboza said.

Zenith Racing’s Long Range Toddy, a contender on the 2019 Kentucky Derby trail who has recaptured his winning form since joining Barboza’s stable, breezed five furlongs in 1:02.14.

“Long Range Toddy is doing good. He weighs 40 pounds more since being in our barn,” said Barboza, who saddled the 7-year-old son of Take Charge Indy for a front-running victory over win-machine Big and Classy, in the Aug. 26 Edwin T. Broome Memorial Handicap at a one-turn mile.

A next-out decision for both horses is pending following a discussion with their owners, Barboza said.

Also on Friday’s worktab, graded-stakes winner Dean Delivers breezed five furlongs in 1:01.41 in preparation for the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial Oct. 21 at Gulfstream. Michael Yates-trained Dean Delivers captured the Smile Sprint (G3) at Gulfstream July 1 before finishing third in the July 29 Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the second day following a mandatory payout Oct. 8.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up in Race 9. Bobby Dibona-trained Steal Sunshine is scheduled to make his return to Gulfstream following a third-place finish in the Phillip G. Iselin (G3) at Monmouth Park Aug. 19. Formerly trained by Chad Brown, Miles D., who finished third in the 2021 Travers (G1), is slated to make his first start for trainer Amador Sanchez.