Grand Mo the First Remains Undefeated in Gulfstream Feature 9/1/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Granpollo Stable’s Grand Mo the First remained undefeated in two starts with a hard-fought triumph in the Friday feature at Gulfstream Park on opening day of the Sunshine Meet.

The 2-year-old son of Uncle Mo, who won his debut by 2 ½ lengths going away on Tapeta, had to work to keep his record unblemished in the optional claiming allowance on the all-weather surface.

Always well placed under Emisael Jaramillo, the 3-5 favorite needed an extended stretch rally to prevail by a neck over stubborn pacesetter Prevent after completing 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.27.

Grand Mo the First is out of a half-sister to 2015 Florida Derby (G1) winner Materiality.

“This is a nice colt. I think he wants to go longer than five furlongs,” trainer Victor Barboza said. “Next time, I think he’ll run a mile on dirt.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Saturday after the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the fifth consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout. The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a maiden special weight event for Florida-bred 2-year-olds featuring the debut of a full brother to Big and Classy, who has won seven of his last nine races at Gulfstream Park and is in a five-way tie for most wins in North America this year. David Fawkes will saddle Pure Prize, a son of The Big Beast for owners/breeders Alex and JoAnn Lieblong.

Saffie Joseph Jr., who captured the training title for the Royal Palm Meet that came to a close Sunday, will be represented in the six-furlong sprint by first-time starter Curlins Cruzin, a son of Ride On Curlin who is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite. Trainer Jose D’Angelo, second at the Royal Palm Meet, has entered a pair of colts, Fulanito, a debuting son of Neolithic, and Khoolzan, a son of Khozan who will be equipped with blinkers for his second start.

Miguel Vasquez, who captured the 2022 Sunshine Meet title, got off to a fast start in his title defense by sweeping Friday’s first Daily Double, scoring aboard Just Take Notes ($3.40) in Race 1 and Sheza Spitfire ($21.200 in Race 2.