Frankie Dettori’s Last Gulfstream Ride a Winning One 2/2/2023

Charge It Schools Thursday for Sunday Return

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

Bellafina’s Full Brother Set for Friday Debut

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – International star Frankie Dettori’s last ride at Gulfstream Park was a winning one Thursday. The 52-year-old jockey, who has announced plans to retire at the end of the year, scored a popular victory aboard Wesley Ward-trained Musical Design ($3.80) in Race 6, a 5 ½-furlong maiden optional claiming race on Tapeta for older fillies and mares.

Upon returning to the winner’s circle, Dettori was met with enthusiastic cheers from his Gulfstream fans, and he subsequently obliged them with his trademark flying dismount.

Dettori, who was in South Florida for last weekend’s Pegasus World Cup celebration, is scheduled to ride in three races Friday at Santa Anita, where he has been based during Europe’s offseason.

Later in the day, Charge It, the runner-up in last year’s Florida Derby (G1), schooled in paddock and walking ring during Thursday’s Race 8 in preparation for a long-awaited return to the races Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, the 4-year-old son of Tapit is unraced since winning the Dwyer by 23 lengths July 2 at Belmont Park.

Charge It is scheduled to return in an $87,000 optional claiming allowance at 1 1/16 miles in Race 8.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the second racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout of an $828,941.81 carryover pool that generated a Rainbow 6 handle of $6,265,823.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a $84,000 maiden special weight race for 4-year-olds and up at six-furlongs. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is scheduled to saddle JSM Equine LLC’s Lakota Territory for his debut. The 4-year-old so of Quality Road is a full brother to Bellafina, a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner with more than $1.6 million in earnings, and Diamond King, a multiple graded-stakes winner with more than $700,000 in earnings. Fellow Hall of Famer Bill Mott will be represented by A La Carte, a 5-year-old first-time starter who is out of Grade 1 stakes winner Leigh Court.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be highlighted by an $87,000 optional claiming allowance in Race 8. A field of 10 older horses has been assembled for the 1 ½-mile turf event.

There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $4,296.64 heading into Friday’s program.

Thursday’s early 50-cent Pick 5 paid a whopping $128,201.15.

Who’s Hot: Paco Lopez notched a double aboard Mariano ($37) in Race 5 and Hard Count ($12.40) in Race 9.