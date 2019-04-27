Dr. Zempf Makes Auspicious U.S. Debut at Gulfstream 3/10/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL –Peter Brant’s Dr. Zempf made an auspicious debut while scoring a decisive victory Friday at Gulfstream Park, giving trainer Chad Brown a sweep of the two $86,000 co-featured optional claiming allowances.

Bred in Great Britain, the Group 1-placed 4-year-old gelding was a Group 3 winner in Ireland last year.

Dr. Zempf settled in mid-pack under a strong hold by jockey Tyler Gaffalione before advancing on the turn and kicking in through the stretch to prove much the best in Race 8, a 7 ½-furlong turf event for older horses.

“He broke alertly; he has great tactical speed and put me in a good spot throughout. He was just kind of taking me around there. When the spot opened up, I just chirped at him and he took it. Down the lane he was just checking everything out, just looking around,” Gaffalione said. “I had plenty of horse left.”

Dr. Zempf ran 7 ½ furlongs in 1:27.25 to win by open lengths over runner-up Chuck Willis, who set the pace into the stretch under Javier Castellano.

The 9-5 favorite, who made a first start as a gelding Friday, appeared to have the quality of a graded-stakes winner.

“He gave me a very good feeling,” Gaffalione said. “I would have to think so.”

Klaravich Stables Inc.’s Signal From Noise had the look of a filly in Race 7, a mile optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares.

The Brown-trained 4-year-old’s 1 ¾-length victory hardly came as a surprise to bettors in the aftermath of the daughter of Arrogate’s runner-up finish behind Todd Pletcher-trained Classy Edition, who came back to capture the Royal Delta (G3) in her next outing.

The 4-5 favorite rated off the pace along the backstretch behind frontrunning Qualy and stalker Inventing before advancing on the turn into the homestretch and kicking in through the stretch to win comfortably under Irad Ortiz Jr.

“She doesn’t have the speed of those horses early on. I let her be more forwardly placed than last time. I didn’t have to fight with her like last time. I bided to let her go. She’s a huge filly with a huge stride. When I asked her she responded,” Ortiz said.

Signal From Noise finished second behind a next-out winner in her Sept. 22 debut at Aqueduct before graduating at a mile by 9 ¼ lengths six weeks later. All three of her career starts have come at a mile. She ran a mile Friday in 1:36.59 while defeating the Pletcher-trained Inventing.

“She looks like she can handle two turns even better,” Ortiz said.

Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the third racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout, which yielded multiple payoffs of $40, 357 from a total pool of $6 million-plus.

The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 for Saturday’s 12-race program that will be headlined by the $125,000 Hurricane Bertie (G3) and feature the $100,000 Captiva Island.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, kicked off by an $85,000 maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies going 7 ½ furlongs on turf that may be designated as a ‘spread’ race. Trainers Todd Pletcher and Saffie Joseph Jr. each for two first-time starters in a race for which Jose D’Angelo-trained Typey and Christophe Clement-trained Le Beau bring promising race experience.

Frank’s Rockette, a multiple grade-stakes winner trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, is sure to be a ‘single’ on the tickets of many Rainbow 6 bettors while headlining the Hurricane Bertie, a 6 ½-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares carded as Race 8. Todd Pletcher-trained Colorful Mischief, second behind Maryquitecontrary in the Inside Information (G2), and Terri Pompay-trained Drifaros, who extended a winning streak to four in a row while winning the Minaret at Tampa Bay Downs last time out, are slated to take on the 4-5 morning-line favorite.

Race 9, an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on turf, figures to challenge handicappers with a full field of 12 lightly raced horses. Christophe Clement-trained Far Bridge, a recent debut winner at the distance; and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Harry Time, an Irish import who didn’t get the best of trips while finishing third in his recent U.S. debut; figure to receive solid support.

Race 10, an $86,000 optional claiming allowance, has brought together eight well-matched older hopes for a 6 ½-furlong dash.

Kelly Breen-trained Train to Artemus is slated to seek his fourth straight victory in the Captiva Island, a well-balanced five-furlong turf sprint for older fillies and mares. Lee Thomas-trained Charlie T, who was narrowly beaten in the Ladies’ Turf Sprint; Brian Lynch-trained Mamba Wamba, who was right there in the Ladies’ Turf Sprint while finishing third; and Ron Spatz-trained Last Leaf, a multiple stakes winner on turf and dirt; bring strong credentials into the race..

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be wrapped up by a $10,000 claiming race for older horses going 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta in Race 12.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. scored a triple, winning aboard Ship the Goods ($6) in Race 4, Signal from Noise ($3.80) in Race 7, and Red Hurricane ($3.60) in Race 9.

Tyler Gaffalione doubled on Dr. Zempf ($5.60) in Race 8 after winning aboard Cahuilla ($22.60) in Race 6.

Trainer Chad Brown notched a pair of victories with Signal From Noise ($3.80) in Race 7 and Dr. Zempf ($5.60) in Race 8.