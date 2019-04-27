Behind Enemy Lines in Front at the End of $100,000 Cutler Bay 4/1/2023

3YO British-Bred Colt Scores in First Try for New Connections

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Behind Enemy Lines turned in an impressive performance in his North American debut Saturday, winning the $100,000 Cutler Bay at Gulfstream Park by two lengths.

The eighth running of the Cutler Bay for 3-year-olds sprinting 7 ½ furlongs on the turf was the first of 10 stakes, five graded, worth $2.35 million in purses on a spectacular 14-race program anchored by the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa for 3-year-olds.

Trained by Jack Sisterson for new owners Talla Racing, Rockingham Ranch and David Bernsen, Behind Enemy Lines stalked the early pace set by Drinking Problem of 25.05 seconds and 48.80. Jockey Jose Ortiz moved him to the outside in the second turn and he quickly accelerated to grab the lead. He extended his advantage in the stretch, reached the wire in 1:30.35 and paid $8.40 to win.

Behind Enemy Lines, a son of Sioux Nation, began his career in Ireland with trainer Joseph O’Brien.

LFG Racing’s Anglophile, making his first start since July 30 for trainer Brian Lynch, closed for second at 16-1. NBS Stable’s Dunedin was third.

$100,000 Cutler Bay Quotes

Winning trainer Jack Sisterson (Behind Enemy Lines): “He trained like he was going to perform this afternoon. All he had to do was bring his works to the afternoon, and we thought it was going to be a big performance. I have to give all the credit in the world to the owners for allowing me to be patient with him. A lot of guys want to get them here and run straight off the plane. But we thought he was a good horse when he arrived [two months ago], and we trained him that way, and it's paid off for them. We might look at the American Turf Stakes on Kentucky Derby day and see if he'll stretch out a bit for those big races. But the owners will make the decision.”

Winning jockey Jose Ortiz (Behind Enemy Lines): “My first victory for Jack Sisterson with a horse coming from his good friend Joseph O'Brien; they thought the colt would be a good fit for Gulfstream because of his natural speed, and he did show it today. I had had the chance to breeze the horse for the race, and I thought he had the talent to accomplish what we did today. All I had to do was to decide whether to go around the horses or between them, and once I did, he provided a great kick.”