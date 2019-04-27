Bedtime Story Starts New Chapter in Melody of Colors 3/22/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Bruno Schickedanz’s Bedtime Story is set to put her undefeated record on the line in Saturday’s $100,000 Melody of Colors at Gulfstream Park.

The Melody of Colors, a five-furlong dash for 3-year-old fillies on turf, will co-headline Saturday’s Gulfstream card with the $100,000 Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-olds.

The daughter of Bee Jersey enters Melody of Colors with three straight victories over Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta course.

“I think she’ll love the turf,” said trainer Jose D’Angelo, who has breezed Bedtime Story over the turf at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach Country on a number of occasions.

Bedtime Story has the makings of a rags-to-riches story.

A $6,000 purchase at the OBS Open last June, Bedtime Story didn’t exactly impress her trainer during her preparation for her Dec. 7 career debut in a 5 ½ furlong maiden race for $16,000 claiming fillies.

“She looked like she would go better long than short. I said, ‘Let’s run this filly short to get one race under her belt in an easy race to see what happens,’’ D’Angelo said. “She showed so much speed that she didn’t show in the mornings. She moved very slow in the mornings, like she wanted to go long. For sure, I was very surprised.”

Bedtime Story pressed the early pace before kicking in to win her debut by 1 ½ lengths while defeating a next-out winner. She came right back to beat a next-out winner with a front-running 1 ¾-length victory in a starter allowance at 5 ½ furlongs just nine days later. Stepping into an open five-furlong optional claiming allowance, Bedtime Story overcame adversity while rallying from off the pace to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

“In her last race, she looked very professional, running off the pace, going inside and outside,” D’Angelo said. “I like her a lot. She’s a racehorse.”

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, who rode Bedtime Story for the first time in her third start, has the return mount.

Bedtime Story will be put to the test while making her stakes debut in a field of 12 fillies and an also eligible.

AMO Racing USA’s Miami Girl is set to make her first start of the year while making her U.S. debut.. The Jorge Delgado-trained filly won two of eight starts in Europe during her freshman season. AMO Racing USA’s Primrose Ridge, who was first or second in five of nine races in Europe last year, is on the also-eligible list.

“They’re both training good,” said Delgado, who intends to run both fillies should Primrose Ridge draw into the race. “I’m not very happy with the [outside] post positions, but I think they will run good.”

Chantal Sutherland has the call on both fillies.

Joseph Imbesi’s Flor de Sombra, a three-time stakes winner against Pennsylvania-bred fillies during her juvenile season, is scheduled to make her sophomore debut in the Melody of Colors while trying turf for the first time.

Jose Ortiz has the call aboard the Guadalupe Preciado-trained daughter of Social Inclusion.

C T R Stables LLC’s Sassy Nature, who won one of three starts in Southern California before scoring an impressive 2 ½-length victory in her recent turf debut at Gulfstream; Lugamo Racing Stable LLC, Cairoli Racing Stable LLC and Magic Stables LLC’s Vai Bella, a seasoned daughter of Practical Joke who has finished in the money in seven of eight starts; and impressive maiden winners; Ashbrook Farm and Matthew O’Connor, Upland Flats Racing and Amy Dunne’s Just a Care and R. A. Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables’ My Sweet Affair; are among the most prominent contenders.

Lightning Bolt Stables’ Miss Vyvyanne, Cornelius Link’s Clay Soldier, Westlake Racing Stable’s Showgirl Lynne B,, William Werner’s Sure Can and Glen Hill Farm’s Wide West round out the field.