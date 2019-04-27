The public is invited to the ‘Symphony in Lights’ kick-off event on Saturday, November 11 from 7-10 p.m. This community celebration will feature DJ Chris Cruz and music from the Valerie Tyson 8-piece band. Representatives from the Cities of Hallandale Beach and Aventura, as well as FPL and the YMCA of South Florida will be in attendance to welcome guests. Even the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, will be posing for selfies along with elves, dancers and Nutcracker stilt walkers. After the opening remarks, a 10-minute light show dazzled in snowfall will commence.

Oh, what fun it is! Viewers can revel in the festive décor, including a new Christmas tree, regal Santa chair and archway, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting and a show-stopping tree topper. An expanded music program includes new remixes of holiday classics and today’s top hits.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 11 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and BoConcept offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Pastry Is Art, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants and entertainment can be viewed here.

When:

Symphony in Lights Kick-Off: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7-10 p.m.

Where:

Gulfstream Park Village

Cost:

This is a Free Event