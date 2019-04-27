What/Who:

The most wonderful time of the year is here at Gulfstream Park Village! Running nightly from Nov. 12 – Dec. 31, 2023, families are invited to come and see the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. The property will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday classics and popular music from yesterday and today. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6-11 p.m.

Oh, what fun it is! Viewers can revel in the festive décor, including a new Christmas tree, regal Santa chair and archway, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting and a show-stopping tree topper. An expanded music program includes new remixes of holiday classics and today’s top hits.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 11 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and BoConcept offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Pastry Is Art, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants and entertainment can be viewed here.

When:

Symphony in Lights Festival: Sunday, Nov. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 31, nightly from 6–11 p.m.

Where:

Gulfstream Park Village