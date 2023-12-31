Celebrate and ring in 2024 at Gulfstream Park's Walking Ring. Its the party of the year with hit live music from Entourage and DJ beats with DJ Chris Cruz. The walking ring will be transformed into a 24k gold nightclub with a laser show, dancing entertainers, food, and more. This celebration is family-friendly.

Food is available from various pop-ups as well as Gulfstream staples Yard House, Christine Lee's, Texas de Brazil, Haagen Dazs, and Pastry is Art. Or dine in an elevated private section in the middle of the action. Host your table with a 3-course meal and bubbly toast.

Where:

Gulfstream Park