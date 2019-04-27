Join us for this exciting showcase of young stars performing their hit favorites. The show starts at 5PM.

Since 2010, the YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE, produced by the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, has become a fan-favorite as it features amazing young singers from throughout South Florida. This family show has it all…. from Broadway to pop…and from rock to mellow “Golden Oldies”, this show has music for everyone to enjoy! Proceeds benefit the AMC Education Foundation.

The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal.





