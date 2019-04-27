By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
5 Winners Every Hour
Prizes are multiplied by tier level - 3X for Triple Crown card holders and 2X for Win/Place
Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned beginning at 10am