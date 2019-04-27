By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
DURING CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
12PM - LAST RACE
GULFSTREAM PARK RACES ONLY
Meet and watch track announcer Pete Aiello call a race from high above the track while helping to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds.
For a $50 donation per person, up to six fans can watch the popular Aiello call a race from the announcer’s booth and get a view of South Florida all the way to the ocean.
Contact Stacy Nicks at stacy.nicks@gulfstreampark.com for more information.