Meet and watch track announcer Pete Aiello call a race from high above the track while helping to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds.



For a $50 donation per person, up to six fans can watch the popular Aiello call a race from the announcer’s booth and get a view of South Florida all the way to the ocean.

Contact Stacy Nicks at stacy.nicks@gulfstreampark.com for more information.