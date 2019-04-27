By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
WEDNESDAY, FEB 1 - FRIDAY, FEB 3
11:50 AM - LAST RACE
ALL GULFSTREAM RACES
FEB4 1/ST RACING TOUR CHALLENGE OVERVIEW
LIVE MONEY CONTEST on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Buy-in: $1,500 ($1,000 Bankroll + $500 Entry Fee to Prize Pool).
You must have an account balance of $1,500 or more to register for this contest.
100% of Entry Fees are paid out as prizes.
Online registration opens Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at approximately 12:00PM ET. Entries will be accepted up until the start of Santa Anita Race 5 on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Pre-contest qualifiers: Wednesday, Feb 1 - Friday, Feb 3LEARN MORE