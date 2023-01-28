PEGASUS WORLD CUP BETTING CHALLENGE OVERVIEW

LIVE MONEY CONTEST at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Buy-in: $6,000 ($5,000 Bankroll + $1,000 Entry Fee to Prize Pool).

100% of Entry Fees are paid out as prizes.

Play Locations: Online at Xpressbet (Pegasus World Cup Betting Championship) On-track at Gulfstream Park (Ontrack Payment & Registration) On-track at Santa Anita Park (Ontrack Payment & Registration)



FORMAT

Eligible contest races are ALL live races at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Permitted wagers are Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta and Daily Double.

No Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Pick 6, Superfecta or Super High 5 wagers will be permitted in this tournament. The Parlay function for Win, Place and Show wagers is not permitted.

Players must bet at least four (4) contest races at a minimum of $500 per race.

Players must bet, at minimum, their entire $5,000 bankroll during the contest.

There are no wager maximums. Players may wager as much as they want, including winnings from their bankroll, whenever they wish.

Daily Double wagers will count toward the wagering total in the race the bet is placed. For example, a Double wager on Race 4 (linking to Race 5) will count as a wager on Race 4.

In the unlikely event of a cancellation of a race card, Tournament Officials reserve the right to substitute races from another racetrack or cancel the tournament and issue refunds to all participants.

PRIZE POOL FUNDING

$50,000 Prize Pool contribution from 1/ST.

$1,000 Entry Fee per player goes directly to the Prize Pool.

PRIZES (BASED ON 200 ENTRIES)

1st Place Finisher: $89,884 + 2024 PWCBC Seat + 2023 BCBC Seat + 2023 or 2024 NHC Seat 2nd Place Finisher: $40,392 + 2023 BCBC Seat + 2023 or 2024 NHC Seat 3rd Place Finisher: $20,206 + 2023 or 2024 NHC Seat 4th Place Finisher: $15,144 + 2023 or 2024 NHC Seat 5th Place Finisher: $10,103 + 2023 or 2024 NHC Seat 6th Place Finisher: $8,074 7th Place Finisher: $7,070 8th Place Finisher: $6,065

$17,500 ON-TRACK BONUS (GULFSTREAM PARK ONLY):

A total of $17,500 will be paid in on-track bonuses to players participating on-site at Gulfstream Park: Highest On-Track Placing Player: $10,000 Second Highest On-Track Placing Player: $5,000 Third Highest On-Track Placing Player: $2,500

To pay for ontrack entry in advance go to:

OFFICIAL RULES