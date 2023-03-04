By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Play Locations: Gulfstream Park + Santa Anita Park + Xpressbet
Contest Races: All Gulfstream Park Races
Buy In: $3,500 ($2,500 bankroll / $1,000 prize pool)
Prizes: NHC Seats, PWCBC Seats, BCBC Seats, Cash
$5000 On-Track Bonus if the First-Place Finisher of the Tournament is Playing On-Site at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park.
LIVE MONEY CONTEST at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Buy-in: $3,500 ($2,500 Bankroll + $1,000 Entry Fee to Prize Pool).
100% of Entry Fees are paid out as prizes.
Online registration opens Tuesday, February 28, 2023 and continues through 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Play Locations:
On-track at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park
$5,000 on-track bonus if the first-Place Finisher of the tournament is playing on-site at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park.
XPRESSBET.COM (Online)
Tournament races are ALL live races at Gulfstream Park and ALL live races from Santa Anita Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Any races simulcast from Latin America as part of the Gulfstream Park card on Saturday, March 4, 2023 are not included in this tournament.
Permitted wagers are Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta, and Daily Double.
No Superfecta, Super High 5, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, or Pick 6 wagers are permitted in this contest. The Parlay function for Win, Place, and Show wagers is not permitted in this contest.
Players must wager on a minimum of five (5) consecutive races at a minimum of $200 on each of those five (5) races.
Players must wager, at minimum, their entire $2,500 bankroll during the contest.
There are no maximums - players may wager as much as they want, including winnings from their bankroll, whenever they wish.
For the purpose of this contest, a Daily Double wager counts as a bet one (1) contest race. For example, a Daily Double wager on Race 4 (linking to Race 5) will count as a wager on Race 4.
In the unlikely event of a cancellation of a race card, Tournament Officials reserve the right to substitute races from another racetrack or cancel the tournament and issue refunds to all participants.
Seat Prizes:
One (1) entry into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge (BCBC), valued at $10,000.
Two (2) entries into the 2024 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC), including airfare and hotel accommodations.
Ten (10) entries into the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Betting Championship (PWCBC), valued at $6,000 each.
Prize Breakdown:
The first-place finisher will receive a seat to the2023 BCBC, 2204 NHC, and 2024 PWCBC.
The second-place finisher will receive a seat to the 2024 NHC and 2024 PWCBC.
The third-place finisher through the tenth-place finisher will receive a seat to the 2024 PWCBC.
Cash Prizes:
$94,176.88 Cash Prize pool for the top five (5) finishers.
$5,000 On-Track Bonus if the first-place finisher of the tournament is playing on-site at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park.
OFFICIAL RULES