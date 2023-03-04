$5,000 on-track bonus if the first-Place Finisher of the tournament is playing on-site at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park.

Online registration opens Tuesday, February 28, 2023 and continues through 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

100% of Entry Fees are paid out as prizes.

Tournament races are ALL live races at Gulfstream Park and ALL live races from Santa Anita Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Any races simulcast from Latin America as part of the Gulfstream Park card on Saturday, March 4, 2023 are not included in this tournament.

Permitted wagers are Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta, and Daily Double.

No Superfecta, Super High 5, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, or Pick 6 wagers are permitted in this contest. The Parlay function for Win, Place, and Show wagers is not permitted in this contest.

Players must wager on a minimum of five (5) consecutive races at a minimum of $200 on each of those five (5) races.

Players must wager, at minimum, their entire $2,500 bankroll during the contest.

There are no maximums - players may wager as much as they want, including winnings from their bankroll, whenever they wish.

For the purpose of this contest, a Daily Double wager counts as a bet one (1) contest race. For example, a Daily Double wager on Race 4 (linking to Race 5) will count as a wager on Race 4.