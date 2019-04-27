By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
EVERYDAY IN FEBRUARY
12 NOON - LAST RACE
PLACE BETS THROUGH XPRESSBET OR 1/ST BET
WIN A $1,000 BETTING VOUCHER // EARN ENTRIES WHEN YOU BET
Take a shot at winning your share of $20,000 in prizes - including five $1,000 Grand Prizes - in our February $20K Sweepstakes. Earn entries for every bet you make between Wednesday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 28, plus earn Bonus Entries for bets on weekdays and
on 1/ST Tracks.