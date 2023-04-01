By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Play Locations: Gulfstream Park + Santa Anita Park + Xpressbet
Contest Races: All Gulfstream Park Races
Buy In: $1,500 ($1,000 bankroll / $500 prize pool)
Prizes: NHC Seats, Kentucky Derby Challenge Seats, Cash
100% of Entry Fees are paid out as prizes.
Online registration opens Tuesday, March 28, 2023 and continues through the start of hte fifth race on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Play Locations:
On-track at Gulfstream Park or Santa Anita Park
XPRESSBET.COM (Online)
Tournament races are ALL live races at Gulfstream Park and ALL live races from Santa Anita Park on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Any races simulcast from Latin America as part of the Gulfstream Park card on Saturday, April 1, 2023 are not included in this tournament.
Permitted wagers are Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta, and Daily Double.
No Superfecta, Super High 5, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, or Pick 6 wagers are permitted in this contest. The Parlay function for Win, Place, and Show wagers is not permitted in this contest.
Players must wager on a minimum of five (5) consecutive races at a minimum of $100 on each of those five (5) races.
Players must wager, at minimum, their entire $1,000 bankroll during the contest.
There are no maximums - players may wager as much as they want, including winnings from their bankroll, whenever they wish.
For the purpose of this contest, a Daily Double wager counts as a bet one (1) contest race. For example, a Daily Double wager on Race 4 (linking to Race 5) will count as a wager on Race 4.
In the unlikely event of a cancellation of a race card, Tournament Officials reserve the right to substitute races from another racetrack or cancel the tournament and issue refunds to all participants.
Three (3) entries into the 2024 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC), including airfare and hotel accommodations.
Five (5) entries into the 1/ST Kentucky Derby Challenge, valued at $3,000 each.
$31,265.32 Cash Prize pool for the top five (5) finishers.