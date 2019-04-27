By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
FRIDAYS IN AUGUST - NOVEMBER
WAGER ON GULFSTREAM RACES EACH FRIDAY
SEE REWARDS DESK IN SILKS TO LEARN MORE
Every Friday in August through November XB Rewards members can win up to $250 in wagering credits.
To enter, wager $50 on Gulfstream races on a Friday. Then visit the rewards desk in Silks Simulcast to receive a scratch-off card.
All players are eligible. If not an XB Rewards member, sign up for a free account in Silks.