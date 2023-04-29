By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 15, 22, & 29
OPEN - 4PM
EARN ENTRIES WITH XB REWARDS TO WIN TICKETS TO PREAKNESS 148
Earn Entries all month to win tickets to Preakness 148.
Grand Prize Drawing: Saturday / April 29
Weekly Drawings
On April 8, 15, 22, and 29, earn one entry by wagering $50 or more on track on your XB Rewards card.
Entries must be redeemed in person with valid ID.
Enter and Redeem: Open to 4PM on Saturdays
Drawing Time: 4:00 PM
Prizes: Ten (10) $50 wagering vouchers
Grand Prize Drawings
Earn entries during the month of April to participate in Grand Prize drawings on Saturday, April 29 to win Tickets to Preakness 148.
Entry Period: Thursday April 6 – Saturday April 29, 2023
Entry Redemption: Pick-up entries in person on April 29, 2023 | Open – 4:00 PM
Drawing Time: 4:00 PM
Prizes: Ten (10) $50 Wagering vouchers and Tickets to Preakness 148
Must be present to win. Must be 21 years or older and an XB Rewards member.
Gulfstream Park reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time.