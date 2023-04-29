Earn Entries all month to win tickets to Preakness 148.

Grand Prize Drawing: Saturday / April 29

Weekly Drawings

On April 8, 15, 22, and 29, earn one entry by wagering $50 or more on track on your XB Rewards card.

Entries must be redeemed in person with valid ID.

Enter and Redeem: Open to 4PM on Saturdays

Drawing Time: 4:00 PM

Prizes: Ten (10) $50 wagering vouchers

Grand Prize Drawings

Earn entries during the month of April to participate in Grand Prize drawings on Saturday, April 29 to win Tickets to Preakness 148.

Entry Period: Thursday April 6 – Saturday April 29, 2023

Entry Redemption: Pick-up entries in person on April 29, 2023 | Open – 4:00 PM

Drawing Time: 4:00 PM

Prizes: Ten (10) $50 Wagering vouchers and Tickets to Preakness 148

Must be present to win. Must be 21 years or older and an XB Rewards member.

Gulfstream Park reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time.