WEEKLY DRAWINGS

On March 4, 11, 18, and 25, earn one entry by wagering $50 or more on track on your XB Rewards card.

Entries must be redeemed in person with valid ID.

Enter and Redeem: Open to 4PM on March 4, 11, 18, and 25

Drawing Time: 5:00 PM

Prizes: Ten (10) $50 wagering vouchers

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING

Earn entries during the month of March to participate in Grand Prize drawings on Sunday, April 2 to win ownership shares in a racehorse through MyRacehorse. Earn one entry for wagering $50 or more on track using your XB Rewards card. A player can earn a max of one entry per day.

Entry Period: Wednesday March 1 – Friday, March 31, 2023

Entry Redemption: Pick-up entries in person on April 2, 2023 | Open – 4:00 PM

Drawing Time: 5:00 PM

Prizes: $3,000 in MyRacehorse Credits (1 winner), $1,000 in MyRacehorse Credits (1 winner), $500 in MyRacehorse Credits (1 winner), $100 wagering voucher (2 winners), and $50 wagering voucher (5 winners)

Must be present to win. Must be 21 years or older and an XB Rewards member.

Gulfstream Park reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time.