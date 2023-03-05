By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
PICK 6 MANDATORY PAYOUT
ESTIMATED POOL OVER $6,000,000
The Rainbow Pick Six will be paid out this Sunday, March 5. The pool is estimated to surpass $6,000,000 if not hit prior to Sunday.
This is a $0.20 wager that can be found on any online or on track menu under Gulfstream Park. This starts on race 6 (2:42PM) on Sunday.