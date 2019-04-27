By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
The host will spin the wheel to land on a point multiplier up to 10x points.
The wheel will spin every 2 hours beginning at 10am - Last spin is at 2am.
*Earn up to $1,000 in Free Play