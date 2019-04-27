By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Free Cone Day featuring Carnaval Village!
Enjoy a Free Cone at Häagen-Dazs in Gulfstream Park Village Center
Wednesday, May 17 - 5PM - 8PM
Enjoy a Free Cone featuring Carnaval Village at Häagen-Dazs in the Gulfstream Park Village Center!
Free Carnaval Mask
Aerialist
Unicyclist
Stilt Walkers
Interactive DJ (fun & games)
No Purchase Necessary
*1 Free Mini Cone/Cup Per Guest only at Gulfstream Park location. Entertainment held weather permitting