December 17th and 18th
Get a bobblehead and a chance to meet one of the world's greatest jockeys!
Tyler Gafflion, John Velazques, and Irad Ortiz
December 17th and 18th in the Gulfstream Park breezeway starting at 11:30 am, while supplies last.