Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000 3/8/2023

Fly the W Back on Turf Seeing Fourth Win in a Row

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Wednesday for the first racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout, which yielded multiple payoffs of $40, 357 from a total pool of $6 million-plus.

The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a highly contentious optional claiming starter allowance for older horses going a mile on turf in Race 5 Bobby DiBona-trained Fly the W will seek his fourth straight victory after winning his last three races on Tapeta. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Parkland will seek his third straight victory since behind claimed for $25,000 in December. Jais’s Solitude will seek his second win in a row since joining trainer Brendan Walsh’s stable.

Thursday’s first-race post time is set for 12:40 p.m.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez doubled, scoring aboard Moped Dennis ($5.40) in Race 4 and James Aloysius ($4.80) in Race 7.