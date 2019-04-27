Sunday Racing at Gulfstream Canceled Due to Tropical Storm 6/4/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Gulfstream Park, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of its horses, jockeys and horsemen, has announced it will cancel Sunday’s Thoroughbred races due to the effects of a weekend tropical storm that soaked South Florida with more than 12 inches of rain Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Gulfstream cancelled its Saturday program earlier in the day.

Live racing will resume Thursday, June 9 with a 1:05 p.m. first race post and a 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool guarantee of $700,000.

Gulfstream’s casino and simulcast center will remain open.